June 27 LMI Aerospace Inc:
* LMI Aerospace Inc says in connection with consummation of
merger with Sonaca S.A, co terminated certain credit agreement,
dated as of June 19, 2014
* LMI Aerospace Inc says outstanding borrowings under credit
agreement were paid in full, collateral securing repayment of
amounts due under credit agreement was released
* LMI Aerospace Inc says co caused to be irrevocably
deposited with U.S. Bank national association, requisite funds
to redeem 7.375% notes due 2019
* LMI Aerospace Inc says redemption payment included $224.2
million of outstanding principal, accrued unpaid interest,
applicable redemption premium to redemption date
* LMI Aerospace Inc says notes, which bore interest at
7.375% per year, were scheduled to mature in june 2019 - SEC
filing
Source text: (bit.ly/2siJNbm)
