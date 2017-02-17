Feb 17 LMI Aerospace Inc
* LMI Aerospace enters into merger agreement to be acquired
by Sonaca Group
* Under agreement, LMI shareholders will receive $14 per
share in an all-cash transaction
* Offer represents a 52 percent premium over LMI's closing
share price on Feb. 16, 2017, of $9.19 per share
* In connection with merger agreement, Sonaca has obtained
debt and equity financing commitments
* LMI Aerospace - Upon transaction close, lmi will operate
as LMI Aerospace - a Member of Sonaca Group, with headquarters
remaining in St. Louis.
* Korte will continue to serve as LMI Aerospace CEO and will
report directly to Delvaux
* Lazard served as financial advisors to LMI; Credit Suisse
served as financial advisors to Sonaca
* LMI's independent directors unanimously approved
transaction
