BRIEF-Loblaw expects regulatory headwinds from both healthcare reform and increases in minimum wage

July 26 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd

* Loblaw - CEO, re: further reduction in generic drug pricing by Québec Government, "will put increased pressure on our pharmacy business model" - conf call

* Loblaw - in 2018, expect significant regulatory headwinds from both accelerating healthcare reform and increases in minimum wage - CEO on conf call

* Loblaw - "we need to increase our focus on cost reductions and accelerate our plans to realize efficiencies" - president on conf call

* Loblaw - in 2018, estimate impact on labor expenses from increases in minimum wage rates to be about $190 million - president on conf call Further company coverage: