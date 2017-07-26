FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 21 hours
BRIEF-Loblaw reports second quarter 2017 results
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Business
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 26, 2017 / 10:45 AM / in 21 hours

BRIEF-Loblaw reports second quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd

* Q2 revenue C$11.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$11.05 billion

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.89

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly ‍drug retail (Shoppers Drug Mart) same-store sales growth was 3.7 percent​

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.89

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.11

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly ‍food retail (Loblaw) same-store sales growth was 1.0 percent, excluding gas bar​

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly ‍retail segment sales were $10,827 million, an increase of $333 million, or 3.2 percent, compared to Q2 of 2016​

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - ‍Loblaw's outlook for 2017 remains unchanged​

* FY2017 earnings per share view C$4.44, revenue view C$46.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - ‍expected incremental impact of minimum wage increases on labour expenses is approximately $190 million in 2018​

* Loblaw Companies Ltd - ‍recently announced healthcare reform in Quebec will result in a more significant incremental impact in 2018 than in prior years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.