BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 Shunfa Hengye Corp
* Says lock-up period for 266.2 million shares to end, shares to start trading on June 7
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rHzpOs
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show