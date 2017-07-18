FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-Lockheed Martin ‍increases 2017 outlook for sales
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 18, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin ‍increases 2017 outlook for sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* Lockheed Martin reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.23 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $12.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $12.44 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lockheed Martin Corp - ‍increases 2017 outlook for sales, operating profit and earnings per share​

* Lockheed Martin Corp - current outlook for FY 2017 net sales is ‍$49,800 - $51,000​ million

* Lockheed Martin Corp - ‍aeronautics' net sales in q2 of 2017 increased $850 million, or 19 percent, compared to same period in 2016​

* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $12.30 - $12.60 versus prior EPS guidance of $12.15 - $12.45 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.53, revenue view $50.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lockheed - higher Q2 aeronautics' net sales due to higher net sales for F-35 program due to higher volume on aircraft production, sustainment activities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.