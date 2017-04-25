April 25 Lockheed Martin Corp:
* Lockheed Martin reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.61 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $11.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $11.24 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.78 -- Thomson Reuters
* Lockheed Martin Corp - Q1 2017 net earnings from
continuing operations includes a $120 million charge
* Sees 2017 net sales $49,500 million - $50,700 million
* Lockheed Martin Corp says increased outlook for full year
cash from operations by $300 million to at least $6.0 billion
* Sees 2017 diluted earnings per share $12.15 - $12.45
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.64, revenue view $50.18
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lockheed Martin - Q1 net earnings from continuing
operations also includes separate $64 million charge
* Lockheed Martin - $64 million charge in quarter is co's
portion of noncash asset impairment charge recorded by
international equity method investee
* Lockheed Martin Corp - charges had effect of reducing net
earnings by $114 million, or $0.39 per share in quarter
* Lockheed Martin Corp says co previously estimated diluted
earnings per share of $12.25 - $12.55 for fy 2017
