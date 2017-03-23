BRIEF-Qualcomm receives antitrust for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
* Qualcomm receives antitrust clearance by the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission for NXP Semiconductors acquisition
March 23 Lockheed Martin Corp
* Will expand production for components of F-35 lightning II with a new facility in Johnstown
* Lockheed Martin is in process of finalizing plans to lease and equip an additional facility to accommodate new work
* New work will entail component painting and preparation for final assembly at production line in Fort Worth, Texas
* Begin producing a subset of parts for program beginning in Q4 this year
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says will increase its prime lending rate from 4.00 percent to 4.25 percent, effective june 15, 2017
* Schnitzer announces third quarter fiscal 2017 preliminary results and earnings date