March 23 Lockheed Martin Corp

* Will expand production for components of F-35 lightning II with a new facility in Johnstown

* Lockheed Martin is in process of finalizing plans to lease and equip an additional facility to accommodate new work

* New work will entail component painting and preparation for final assembly at production line in Fort Worth, Texas

* Begin producing a subset of parts for program beginning in Q4 this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: