BRIEF-Safran says GECAS places $2.9 bln order for CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 8 Lockheed Martin Corp:
* Romania Air Force to receive F-16 Fighting Falcon Training System
* Will deliver a tailored simulation-based F-16 training environment for Romanian Air Force
* Under contract, co will deliver SciosTrain suite of simulators in 2019, also providing contractor logistics support services
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer

* Increases quarterly dividend by 14.3 percent to $0.20 per share