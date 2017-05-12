BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
May 12 LOCKON Co Ltd :
* Co receives judgment on the lawsuit filed by BusinessRalliart Inc against co, regarding trade mark disputes
* According to the judgment, co could not use logos including LOCKON, was request to remove the logos which have been used on the Internet, and to bear the two thirds of lawsuit fees
* Says co plans to file an appeal against the judgment, with Osaka High Court
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eE9ZK0
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.