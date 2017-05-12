May 12 LOCKON Co Ltd :

* Co receives judgment on the lawsuit filed by BusinessRalliart Inc against co, regarding trade mark disputes

* According to the judgment, co could not use logos including LOCKON, was request to remove the logos which have been used on the Internet, and to bear the two thirds of lawsuit fees

* Says co plans to file an appeal against the judgment, with Osaka High Court

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/eE9ZK0

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)