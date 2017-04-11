BRIEF-Verizon expects to record expenses of about $500 mln pre-tax in Q2
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
April 11 Loews Corp
* Loews Corporation agrees to acquire Consolidated Container Company
* Loews Corp - deal for approximately $1.2 billion
* Loews Corp - CCC will be a part of a newly-created segment called Loews Packaging Group
* Loews Corp says deal will be funded with approximately 50 percent cash-on-hand and 50 percent debt at ccc
* Loews corp - to acquire Consolidated Container Company from Bain Capital private equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expects to record severance, acquisition and integration related expenses of approximately $500 million pre-tax in Q2 of 2017
June 15 Verizon Communications Inc said on Thursday it expected to incur about $500 million in pre-tax expenses in the second quarter as a result of its $4.48 billion purchase of Yahoo Inc's core business.
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: