March 23 Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd :

* Company and KWG provided Logan loan and KWG loan to JV company, respectively

* JV company will apply loan proceeds for part payment of land premium for site

* Co provided a loan in amount of HK$4.69 billion to JV company and KWG provided a loan in amount of HK$4.69 billion to JV co

* Project company will finance payment of balance of land premium in amount of HK$16.83 billion by way of a bank loan