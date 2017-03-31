Hong Kong stocks end at 3-week low as rates rise
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
March 31 Logan Property Holdings Co Ltd
* FY net profit for year was RMB5.20 billion, representing an increase of approximately 93.5%
* FY revenue increased by approximately 40.9% to RMB20.54 billion
* Board of directors proposed a final dividend of HK22 cents per share and a special dividend of HK3 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
* Says board approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of INR 750 million