BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 16 Logic Instrument SA:
* Fy revenue 10.0 million euros versus 8.4 million euros year ago
* 2017 promises strong and profitable growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07