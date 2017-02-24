BRIEF-India's AU Small Finance Bank IPO opens June 28
* India's Au Small Finance Bank Ltd IPO opens June 28, closes June 30
Feb 23 Logiq Asset Management Inc
* Logiq Asset Management announces appointment of chief financial officer
* Appointed Mary Anne Palangio as chief financial officer effective February 23, 2017
* Says public offering of 1.14 million common shares priced at $24.00per share
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: