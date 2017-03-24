BRIEF-Yueshou Environmental says Professional Wealth Creation enters loan agreement
* Professional Wealth Creation entered into loan agreement with borrower in principal amount HK$15 million
March 23 Logiq Asset Management Inc
* Changes to previously announced proposed mergers and special meetings for Aston Hill Corporate Funds Inc.
* Logiq Asset - proposed merger of is not affected by amendments and special meeting of unitholders of such funds will proceed as previously announced
* Logiq Asset - special meeting of shareholders of each series of Aston Hill high income class, Aston hill strategic yield class and Aston hill total return class will be cancelled
* Logiq Asset Management- because of proposed amendments to income tax act (Canada) there will be certain changes to proposed merger
* Logiq Asset Management - changes to proposed merger in respect of corporate class funds of Aston Hill Corporate Funds Inc
* Logiq Asset Management - proposed merger of terminating funds into Aston Hill strategic yield fund will not proceed
June 16 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.