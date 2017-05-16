BRIEF-VersaBank announces withdrawal of preliminary prospectus
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
May 16 LOGiQ Asset Management Inc
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results
* For Q2 LOGiQ revenues increased by 10 percent to $7.5 million over prior quarter revenues of $6.8 million
* At Q2 end assets under management or advisement decreased to $2.3 billion from $2.5 billion at December 31, 2016
* Frank Mersch will retire from firm effective June 30, 2017.
* Mersch has decided to scale back his professional activities and to exit retail mutual fund business
* Qtrly loss per share $0.008
* Expects transfer of management contract for LOGiQ hedge fund to another firm as Mersch retains substantial ownership in the fund
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage: