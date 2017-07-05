BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
* RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 4 LOGiQ Asset Management -
* Update regarding merger of Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund and Voya floating rate senior loan fund and corresponding ISL loan trust wind up
* Intends to complete merger of Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund and VOYA floating rate senior loan fund
* Merger would result in Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund being continuing fund
* As part of merger, manager also announced intention to terminate ISL loan trust so that portfolio will be held directly by continuing fund
* Continuing fund currently gains exposure to a portfolio held by ISL loan trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"