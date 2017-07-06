July 6 Logistec Corp:
* Logistec Corporation acquires a majority interest in
FER-PAL Construction Ltd.
* Logistec Corp - deal for $49.5 million
* Logistec Corp - has acquired 51% of shares of fer-pal
construction ltd
* Logistec - purchase price consists of a cash payment of
$41.5 million and issuance of 230,747 class b subordinate voting
shares in capital of Logistec
* Logistec Corp - as part of transaction, Sanexen and
FER-PAL have extended terms of their contractual relationship
* Fer-Pal's management team will continue to lead FER-PAL in
their current roles following transaction
