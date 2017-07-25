FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Logitech CEO says strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance
July 25, 2017 / 6:14 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Logitech CEO says strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Logitech International Sa

* Logitech CEO Bracken Darrell tells Reuters strong q1 gave confidence to raise guidance

* Logitech CEO says still cautious on tablet peripherals, says improvement reflects easy comparison

* Logitech CEO says - we are selling higher priced products than before

* Logitech CEO says sees 2 percentage points growth coming from recent Astro acquisition

* Logitech CEO says cash to be used for existing buyback, raising dividend and acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)

