April 26 Logitech International SA

* Logitech cfo says restructuring is virtually done

* Logitech cfo says sees growth in four of five markets in fy2018

* Logitech cfo says expects low single digit growth in pc peripherals

* Logitech cfo says company can get to eps of $2 by 2020

* Logitech ceo says we will enter more markets, company has a lot of potential

* Logitech cfo says: can look at acquisitions in $25m to $150m range

* Logitech cfo says new jobs will be mainly in research and development, marketing and sales

* Logitech cfo says company added 210 jobs in fy2017, sees similar growth this year