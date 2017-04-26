BRIEF-Skyport Systems says it raised about $30 mln in equity financing
* Skyport Systems Inc files to say it raised about $30 million in equity financing - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlbFvR)
April 26 Logitech International Sa
* Logitech CEO says no plans to exit tablet business
* Logitech CEO says looking at small bolt-on acquisitions, strategy not dependent on them
* Logitech CEO says sticking to outlook for high single digit retail sales growth in constant currency in fy2018
* Logitech CEO says looking at entering up to 13 new product categories, not all will launch
* Logitech CEO says absolutely committed to company. "I came here for 10 year run, not even half way through."
* Logitech CEO sees lots of growth in existing product categories Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".