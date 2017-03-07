March 7 Logitech International Sa
* Logitech forecasts strong fy18 revenue and profit growth
* Logitech International Sa - says 2018 outlook of high
single-digit retail sales growth in constant currency and $250
to $260 million in non-gaap operating income.
* Logitech International-reaffirmed fy 2017 outlook of 12-13
percent retail sales growth in constant currency & $225-$230
million in non-gaap operating income
* Logitech International Sa - announces a $250 million share
buyback program as part of a three-year capital allocation
framework.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: