FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Logmein acquires artificial intelligence and chatbot provider Nanorep
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 1, 2017 / 12:25 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Logmein acquires artificial intelligence and chatbot provider Nanorep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Logmein Inc

* Logmein acquires artificial intelligence and chatbot provider Nanorep; bolsters customer engagement portfolio

* Logmein Inc - deal for approximately $45 million.

* Logmein Inc - Logmein is also expected to pay up to $5 million in contingent cash payments

* Logmein - also expected to pay up to $5 million in contingent cash payments to certain continuing employees of Nanorep upon their achievement of milestone​

* Logmein Inc - ‍announced that it has agreed to acquire nanorep​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.