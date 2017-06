March 1 Logmein Inc-

* Logmein announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.62

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Sees q1 revenue $183 million to $185 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $968 million to $978 million

* Q4 revenue $88 million versus i/b/e/s view $87.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company expects q1 2017 non-gaap revenue to be in range of $196 million to $198 million

* Sees q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72 to $0.76

* Sees q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.72 to $0.76

* Sees q1 2017 gaap loss per share $0.48 to $0.54

* Company expects full year 2017 non-gaap revenue to be in range of $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $209.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.64 to $3.82

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share between loss of $0.10 to gain of $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: