May 4 Logmein Inc:
* Logmein announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.85
* Q1 loss per share $0.43
* Sees Q2 revenue $254 million to $256 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $970 million to $980 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.74

* Q1 revenue $201.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $195.8

* Logmein Inc - sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in
range of $87 million to $89 million
* Logmein Inc - sees Q2 non-gaap net income is expected to
be in range of $49 million to $51 million, or $0.92 to $0.94 per
diluted share
* Logmein Inc - sees FY adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in
range of $343 million to $352 million
* Logmein Inc - sees FY non-gaap net income is expected to
be in range of $197 million to $203 million, or $3.80 to $3.92
per diluted share
* Logmein Inc sees Q2 gaap net income in range of $1 million
to $3 million, or $0.03 to $0.06 per share
* Logmein inc - qtrly loss per share $0.43
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.75, revenue view $1.00 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $260.7 million

* Logmein Inc sees for full year 2017 gaap net loss in range
of $8 million to $2 million, or $0.16 to $0.04 net loss per
share
