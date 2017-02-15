EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 15 Lokman Hekim Engurusag:
* FY 2016 net profit of 7.1 million lira ($1.93 million) versus 5.4 million lira lira year ago
* FY 2016 revenue of 195.0 million lira versus 141.6 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6763 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: