BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
March 27 Lokman Hekim Engurusag
* Sees 2017 consolidated revenue at 235-240 million lira
* Sees 2017 EBITDA at 32.5 - 34.0 million lira ($9.04 million-$9.46 million)
* Sees 2017 EBITDA margin between 13.8 percent - 14.2 percent
* Targets to achieve 15 percent EBITDA margin after 2017
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5954 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency