BRIEF-IMF Bentham says it will cease funding of shareholder class action against Spotless Group
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
May 10 LOLLANDS BANK A/S
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 20.1 MILLION VERSUS DKK 14.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES DKK 0.8 MILLION VERSUS REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES DKK 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 42.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 39.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* CORE EARNINGS FOR 2017 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT DKK 60 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017
SYDNEY, June 20 A credit ratings downgrade of Australia's biggest banks by Moody's Investor Service is not expected to raise their funding costs because the new rating is in line with other ratings agencies, Deutsche Bank analysts said.