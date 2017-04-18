BRIEF-AURVISTA GOLD TO INCREASE FINANCING UP TO MAXIMUM OF $10 MLN
April 18 Lombard Medical Inc:
* Lombard Medical's CEO steps down
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
* A search is underway for a successor and an announcement is expected in due course
* Discover financial services - credit card delinquency rate 1.58 percent at may end versus 1.60 percent at april end - sec filing
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)