UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Loncin Motor Co Ltd
* Says preliminary Q1 net profit up 17.5 percent y/y at 230.9 million yuan ($33.45 million)
* Says 2016 net profit up 11.8 percent y/y at 865.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2oqgwx1 ;
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9021 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources