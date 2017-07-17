FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Londonmetric announces purchase of distribution warehouse developments
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Iraq
#Turkey
Sections
Featured
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
End to austerity? Poll gamble exposes Tory rift
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
Market Analysis
After throwing in the kitchen sink, what's a central bank to do?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2017 / 6:34 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Londonmetric announces purchase of distribution warehouse developments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Londonmetric Property Plc:

* Agreed to purchase, via a forward funding contract with Kier Property, two new distribution warehouses at Logistics City in frimley for 13.1 mln stg

* Purchase reflecting an anticipated yield on cost of 5.3%

* Construction will commence imminently with practical completion targeted for May 2018

* Will benefit from a 5.75 pct funding coupon during construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.