March 20 Londonmetric Property Plc:

* Announces acquisition of two last mile distribution warehouses in leeds for 12.0 mln pounds, reflecting a blended NIY of 6.0 pct and a reversionary yield of 6.5 pct

* Londonmetric was advised by Gent Visick