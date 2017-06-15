GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rise, oil languishes near 10-month low on glut fears
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote
June 15 Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc:
* Lonestar Resources announces expanded credit facility
* Lonestar Resources U.S. Inc - entered definitive amendment to, expand borrowing base under co's senior secured credit facility from $112 million to $160 million
* Lonestar Resources U.S.- expects to have $105 million drawn on senior secured facility after closing on 2 previously announced Eagle Ford shale acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
