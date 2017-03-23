BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications
March 23 Lonestar Resources US Inc -
* Lonestar Resources announces year ended 2016 results and provides operational update
* Lonestar reported net oil and gas production of 4,560 boe/d during three months ended December 31, 2016
* Anticipate increasing production sequentially in each quarter of 2017 by drilling extended reach laterals on our existing leasehold
* Qtrly oil sales $10.55 million versus $14.33 million
* Production has regained upward momentum, with estimated March 2017 production averaging 5,500 boe per day
* Qtrly total revenues $13.435 million versus $17.453 million
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont