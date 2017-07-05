BRIEF-Alio Gold Inc Q2 average selling price realized was $1,252/oz
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
July 5 Lonestar Resources US Inc:
* Lonestar announces bolstered hedge position
* Lonestar Resources US Inc - Lonestar has added to its hedge position for 2018, as well as initiating positions for 2019 and 2020
* Lonestar Resources US - for calendar 2019, co entered into about 1,538 barrels per day of crude oil swaps at an average price of $48.04 per barrel
* Lonestar Resources US - for remainder of 2017, co has about 2,947 barrels per day of crude oil swaps and collars at average price of $53.84 per barrel
* Lonestar Resources US - for period jan 1, 2020 through june 30, 2020, co entered into about 1,119 barrels per day of crude oil swaps at average price of $48.90 per barrel
* Lonestar Resources US -for calendar 2018, lonestar has daily crude oil hedge volumes of 3,300 barrels at an average price of $52.26 per barrel
* Lonestar Resources US Inc - for calendar 2018, lonestar has daily crude oil hedge volumes of 3,300 barrels at an average price of $52.26 per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alio Gold Inc - gold production of 22,011 ounces for Q2 achieves upper end of production guidance
* Sierra Metals Inc says its common shares have been approved for listing on NYSE market
* Cato Corp - sales for twenty-two weeks ended July 1, 2017 were $386.5 million, down 16% over sales of $460.9 million for twenty-two weeks ended July 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: