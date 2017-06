March 31 Long4Life:

* Long4Life announces its listing on JSE

* IPO comprises the listing of 405,000,100 ordinary shares, equating to a subscription of 2 bln rand

* Will be listed in the “financial services – specialty finance” sector of the JSE, under the abbreviated name long4life, JSE code “L4L"

* Long4Life will be listed in "financial services - specialty finance" sector of JSE, under, JSE code "L4L" with effect from April 7 2017 (Bengaluru Newsroom)