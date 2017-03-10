BRIEF-Wisdom Sports Group appoints Shen Wei as chief financial officer
* Company's previous chief financial officer, Chu Yin Kam, shall no longer continue in his role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 197.4 percent y/y at 1.5 billion yuan ($217.08 million)
* Says it plans to invest 1.78 billion yuan in mono-crystalline silicon solar cells project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mqJQjS; bit.ly/2n6SAPr
($1 = 6.9100 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* ITS OFFER CHOSEN AS MOST FAVORABLE BY ECKLEY INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O.
NEW DELHI, June 16 Television advertising rates for Sunday's cricket final between India and Pakistan are 10 times the normal price, industry sources said, as millions of fans are expected to tune in for a clash that last time ranked among the six most-watched sporting events.