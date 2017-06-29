BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd
* Wei Qiang will be appointed as chairman of board
* Wei Shaojun will resign as chairman of board
* Li Haichao will resign as an executive director of company
* Wang Hui will be appointed as an executive director
* Liu zhengang will be appointed as an executive director
* Zhen xiaojing will resign as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery