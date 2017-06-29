June 29 Longitech Smart Energy Holding Ltd

* ‍Wei Qiang will be appointed as chairman of board​

* Wei Shaojun will resign as chairman of board

* Li Haichao will resign as an executive director of company

* ‍Wang Hui will be appointed as an executive director​

* ‍Liu zhengang will be appointed as an executive director​

* Zhen xiaojing will resign as an executive director