April 27 Longxing Chemical Stock Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to be 25 million yuan to 35 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (9.6 million yuan)

* Comments that increased selling price is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9KSPzO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)