March 27Lontrue Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 1020 percent to 1050 percent, or to be 56.3 million yuan to 57.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (5 million yuan)

* Says compensation of demolition and decreased stock in Yonghui Superstores as reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tAyyjy

