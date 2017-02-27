BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment says unit and Profit City entered into new cooperation framework agreement
* Unit Medos and Profit City entered into new cooperation framework agreement
Feb 27 Looking Glass Factory Inc:
* Looking Glass Factory Inc files to say it raised about $10 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2l4W6Js)
MADRID, June 16 The Eurogroup of finance ministers may block an 8.5-billion-euro ($9.5-billion) loan to Greece if it does not grant immunity to privatisation agency officials from Spain, Italy and Slovakia, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday.
* Tusker Medical Inc files to say it has raised $10.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $18 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s8IGhH)