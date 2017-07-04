UPDATE 2-KKR bids $500 mln for Australian mortgage lender Pepper
* Deal comes amid early signs of property market slowdown (Recasts; adds industry context, fund manager quote, shares)
July 4 Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc:
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc enters into letter of intent to acquire Crestridge Asset Management Inc
* LOI contemplates that LPCP will acquire all of shares of Crestridge in exchange for consideration of $1.35 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 5 India's No. 3 e-commerce player Snapdeal has rejected an initial takeover offer from its larger rival Flipkart this week, but the talks between the two camps that have been attempting to forge a deal for months continue, said two sources close to the matter.
