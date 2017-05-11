May 11 Lottotech Ltd:

* Q1 net income 108.7 million rupees versus 113.9 million rupees year ago

* Q1 profit before income tax 24.6 million rupees versus 31.5 million rupees year ago

* Says with current restrictions imposed by the GRA to withhold approval of new games and the 2015 budgetary measures, the Co continues to be profitable Source: bit.ly/2r5hpdA Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)