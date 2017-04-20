BRIEF-Sourcenext says business alliance with United States-based COLERIDGE APPS
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15
April 20LOTVacuum Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 7.82 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide dry vacuum pump
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Says 51 percent stake in three tech firms have been transferred to co respectively