BRIEF-Jianguang Wu resigns as director of JMU's board
* JMU Ltd - Jianguang Wu has resigned as a director of company's board of directors
Feb 27 LOTVacuum Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue first series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is Feb. 28, 2022, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 13,904 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/DCrAVF
* Says its unit plans to invest up to 1.1 billion yuan ($161.46 million) in industrial park project
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)