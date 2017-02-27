Feb 27 LOTVacuum Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue first series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date is Feb. 28, 2022, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 13,904 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

