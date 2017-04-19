BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $229 mln multifamily K-deal, K-j14
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Lowe's Companies Inc:
* Lowe's prices $3.0 billion notes offering
* Has agreed to sell $1.50 billion of 3.100 pct notes due 2027 and $1.50 billion of 4.050 pct notes due 2047 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.
* Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. Announces cash tender offers for certain of its outstanding debt securities