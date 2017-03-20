BRIEF-Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of mixed shelf
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruJ4Io) Further company coverage:
March 20 Loxo Oncology Inc
* Loxo Oncology announces larotrectinib pan-trk ihc companion diagnostic collaboration with Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., a member of the Roche Group
* Agreement to develop and commercialize a pan-trk immunohistochemistry (ihc) test
* IHC test is a companion diagnostic to identify patients across tumor types suitable for treatment with larotrectinib
* Loxo Oncology - Roche is responsible for developing, obtaining, maintaining regulatory approvals for companion diagnostic test in u.s., specific countries in eu Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout