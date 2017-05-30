Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
May 30 Loxo Oncology Inc
* Loxo Oncology announces fda clearance of investigational new drug (ind) application for next-generation trk inhibitor, loxo-195
* Loxo-195 will initially be studied in a multi-center phase 1/2 trial
* Loxo Oncology inc says primary objective of trial is to determine maximum tolerated dose or recommended dose for further study
* Trial will include a dose escalation phase and dose expansion phase
* Loxo Oncology - loxo-195 will be developed as sequential treatment, to follow larotrectinib/another trk inhibitor, to extend time for trk inhibition benefit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. bank regulators have room to ease the Volcker Rule that limits how much Wall Street may gamble with customers' money, Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell said.
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.