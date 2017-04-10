BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
April 10 Lpi Capital Bhd:
* Qtrly profit attributable 70.6 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 347.6 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 320.6 million rgt; year ago qtrly profit attributable 65.4 million rgt Source text: [bit.ly/2oXsSuA] Further company coverage:
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.